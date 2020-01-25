Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Tomas Soucek transfer link

25 January, 2020 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

Many West Ham fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Tomas Soucek in the January transfer window.

The Hammers are looking to bolster their midfield this month, with the club heavily reliant on Declan Rice and Mark Noble.

West Ham were interested in signing Gedson Fernandes but the Benfica prodigy joined London rivals Tottenham Hotspur instead.

It seems the Hammers have earmarked Soucek as a potential option. Here are some of the selected tweets from the West Ham fans:

Football London reported yesterday that West Ham are ‘exploring a deal’ to sign Soucek in the January transfer window.

The midfielder is valued at around €25 million. However, the Hammers can get him at half the price, that is around £10.9 million if a deal can be struck.

The 25-times capped Czech Republic international has been in very good form this season having scored 10 goals already.

However, the Hammers are unlikely to pay the money now. They are looking to sign him on loan with a view to to making the move permanent in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether they can reach an agreement with Slavia Prague over his signature.

