West Ham fans react to Tomas Soucek transfer link

Many West Ham fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Tomas Soucek in the January transfer window.
The Hammers are looking to bolster their midfield this month, with the club heavily reliant on Declan Rice and Mark Noble.
West Ham were interested in signing Gedson Fernandes but the Benfica prodigy joined London rivals Tottenham Hotspur instead.
It seems the Hammers have earmarked Soucek as a potential option. Here are some of the selected tweets from the West Ham fans:
Would be a great addition either beside or as understudy for Rice (need another DM incase Rice misses games). We could still do with a B2B midfielder (or 2) though.#GSBOUT
— David Clerihew (@DavidClerihew) January 24, 2020
Looks class tbf
— ROAD TO 2K™️ (@DefensiveRio) January 24, 2020
Good player
— Benjamin 🇬🇧➡️ (@benjamin2018x) January 24, 2020
would be very interested in this one, only 24 and already their captain, think he scored a great goal against Chelsea too
— Matt (@MattR_WHUFC) January 24, 2020
Players saying no because they know their wages will be cut 50% in the case of relegation. Why would anyone come knowing that?
— columbus christopher (@Christophercol) January 24, 2020
Football London reported yesterday that West Ham are ‘exploring a deal’ to sign Soucek in the January transfer window.
The midfielder is valued at around €25 million. However, the Hammers can get him at half the price, that is around £10.9 million if a deal can be struck.
The 25-times capped Czech Republic international has been in very good form this season having scored 10 goals already.
However, the Hammers are unlikely to pay the money now. They are looking to sign him on loan with a view to to making the move permanent in the summer.
It remains to be seen whether they can reach an agreement with Slavia Prague over his signature.