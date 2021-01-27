West Ham fans react to Tomas Soucek’s display vs Crystal Palace

West Ham United picked up a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League last night.

Tomas Soucek scored twice to ensure the three points for the Hammers in a tough away game.





Wilfried Zaha gave Palace their lead three minutes into the game but West Ham got back on level terms when Soucek scored in the 9th minute.

The West Ham midfielder scored his second of the game after 25 minutes and Craig Dawson added his side’s third goal after the break.

Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi added a consolation goal deep into injury time, but West Ham will be delighted with their comeback.

Soucek has been outstanding for West Ham ever since he joined the London club and the fans were delighted with his performance last night.

The midfielder has a powerful presence at the centre of the park and he contributes at both ends of the pitch. He works hard defensively andhas chipped in with vital goals since moving to the London club.

Some West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 25-year-old midfielder’s performance against the Eagles last night and here is what they had to say.

Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek is one of the best midfield partnerships in the Premier League. Fact. — West Ham News (@WHUFC_News) January 26, 2021

Our midfield general — Ashley (@AshleyHammer10) January 27, 2021

What a signing ❤️⚒️ — Mark 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇦 ⚒️ #GSBOUT (@COYI_Canada) January 26, 2021

Absolute Power House — Mr Alaile (@MicheAlaile5) January 26, 2021