West Ham fans react to their win over Everton

West Ham picked up a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Everton away from home.
The Hammers went into this game on the back of four consecutive league defeats and the fans will be delighted with the reaction they have seen.
New signing Andriy Yarmolenko bagged a first half brace and Marko Arnautovic added a third in the second half to secure the points for the away side.
Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the only goal for the home side late in the first half. However, the Toffees struggled to mount a comeback in the second half.
West Ham will be looking to build on this now and get their season back on track. If they can put together a winning run, Pellegrini’s side could finally get back into the race for a top eight finish.
The Hammers have spent a lot of money this summer and they will be expected to challenge for the Europa League spots at the very least.
Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to their impressive win.
Silva is seriously out of his depth. Staggering decision to employ him when the Club tries to get out of a tunnel with real prospect ahead. With the money we had, we could target a real manager with some serious proven credentials. Another season gone already
— Sotirios Siminas (@SSiminas) September 16, 2018
We actually won a game of football. what a time to be alive
— Jj thompson (@JamesWHUFC91) September 16, 2018
Get in!!! Finally … Arnie is absolutely world class, Anderson amazing … get lanzini back and we’ll be flying!!! Come on the lads!!COYI ⚒⚒⚒
— helen shuttleworth (@hshuttleworth) September 16, 2018
Finally !!
Yarmo is on fire 🔥🔥⚽️
Come onnnnn irons
— Michele⚽️🔵 (@majewsky2000) September 16, 2018
Chelsea and Liverpool we are coming for you 😂
— WestHamFanTone (@WestHamFanTone) September 16, 2018
We fans can confirm our season has officially started today with a bang #COYI ⚒⚒⚒
— Manu Balde 🇵🇸 (@whumaan) September 16, 2018
Great result 💪⚒
— Dugout (@Dugout) September 16, 2018
Massive win. Wasn’t expecting anything from today to be honest. Rice and Anderson were class. And what a bastard Arnie is… I love him. ⚒
— Sam Brooks (@Sambrooks90) September 16, 2018