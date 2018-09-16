Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to their win over Everton

West Ham fans react to their win over Everton

16 September, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham picked up a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Everton away from home.

The Hammers went into this game on the back of four consecutive league defeats and the fans will be delighted with the reaction they have seen.

New signing Andriy Yarmolenko bagged a first half brace and Marko Arnautovic added a third in the second half to secure the points for the away side.

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the only goal for the home side late in the first half. However, the Toffees struggled to mount a comeback in the second half.

West Ham will be looking to build on this now and get their season back on track. If they can put together a winning run, Pellegrini’s side could finally get back into the race for a top eight finish.

The Hammers have spent a lot of money this summer and they will be expected to challenge for the Europa League spots at the very least.

Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to their impressive win.

Leeds fans react to Eunan O'Kane's injury update
Everton fans react to their defeat against West Ham

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com