West Ham fans react to the update on Manuel Lanzini’s future

West Ham are looking to agree on a new deal with Manuel Lanzini.
The Argentine is one of their best players when on form and his extension will certainly delight the fans. It would be a boost for the player as well.
Lanzini has just 12 months left on his current deal and Sky Sports are reporting that West Ham are now close to agreeing the terms of an extension.
Apparently, West Ham have the option to extend Lanzini’s deal by a further two years, but they want to keep him at the club beyond 2022.
The player is keen on staying at the club and Pellegrini will be delighted with the situation.
The Hammers are looking to break into the European places soon and they will need players like Lanzini at the club in order to achieve their goals.
The 26-year-old has now fully recovered from his knee injury and he will be hoping to show his true quality once again.
If he can play to his potential, West Ham might just be able to challenge for European football this year.
Here is how the West Ham fans have reacted to the news.
