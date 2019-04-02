Blog Columns Site News West Ham fans react to the reported interest in Rafael

West Ham have been linked with a move for the former Manchester United full back Rafael.

The Brazilian is not a regular starter for Lyon but he has done well when called upon.

West Ham need to improve their full back positions and Rafael could prove to be a wise addition.

He has the experience of playing in the Premier League and he will be available on a bargain. The defender is out of contract in the summer and he could be signed on a free transfer.

The likes of Zabaleta haven’t been at their best this season. The Argentine is well past his peak and he needs replacing.

Furthermore, Ryan Fredericks has been underwhelming as well.

The report adds that the 28-year-old would be keen on a return to the Premier League this summer.

It will be interesting to see whether West Ham manage to pull it off.

In theory, the signing makes a lot of sense and it would save them money to strengthen the other key areas of the squad.

West Ham need to improve their attack before the start of the season and a good striker will cost a lot of money.

Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to the news.

