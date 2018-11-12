West Ham fans react to the potential signing of Samir Nasri

French midfielder Samir Nasri is all set to join West Ham United on a short term contract.
The former Manchester City star is currently serving a doping ban which will be lifted by the end of this year. Nasri will be able to play for the Hammers from January.
The 31-year-old playmaker has worked with Manuel Pellegrini before and he will be looking to kick start his career under the Chilean once again.
According to Evening Standard, the player is undergoing a medical with the Premier League club and he will earn around £80,000-per-week.
Despite his temperament issues, Nasri is an exceptionally talented player and he could be the ideal alternative to Lanzini and Yarmolenko.
It will be interesting to see if the deal goes through now. There is no doubt that it would be a superb signing for West Ham.
If the Frenchman manages to regain his form and fitness quickly, he could transform West Ham during the second half of the season.
Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to their potential new signing.
samir nasri eh? this is the best thing I’ve heard all day – our season was looking like it might turn into boring, mid table mediocrity, so we have now fully committed to banter this year
— “contempt for decent people” anorak (@HarryBoteler24) November 12, 2018
Samir Nasri.
Happy for you to join this beautiful club mate but on one condition.
Of your 80k a week you must give Declan Rice at least 40k of it.
Deal or no deal ?
— ⚒Harris-Prince⚒ (@hashman88) November 12, 2018
Omg really what we running a retirement home for old footballers now?? Save the money and spend it on Declans contract FFS! @davidgold
— Romee Thandi (@Shatteredlimb) November 12, 2018
He did well at Saville scored a few there it was his ban that stopped him playing but he’s kept him self fit its mere cover for a player you lost to injury and only decent player who can sign before January its win win imo
— Frank THE Tank ™ 🐝 (@woyonp) November 12, 2018
80k a week!!!! FFS
— WACCA147 (@Wacca1970) November 12, 2018
Absolutely shocking why, why why why FFS
— Romee Thandi (@Shatteredlimb) November 12, 2018
A good short term solution. Only 31 played under Manuel ⚒
— ⚒RUSTYHAMMER⚒ (@DeanoTy) November 12, 2018
A decent striker to play with Arnie would b more appreciated.
— pughboy父. (@pughboywhufc) November 12, 2018
Awful signing that smacks of our short term transfer policy,
Lanzini back by time nasri is even half fit and we still wont pay rice! Surely and money/wages has to go on sorting out an athletic ball winning young midfielder! Sick of this waste of a of signing every single season!
— Westhamlee (@funkycoolers) November 12, 2018