West Ham fans react to the potential signing of Samir Nasri

12 November, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


French midfielder Samir Nasri is all set to join West Ham United on a short term contract.

The former Manchester City star is currently serving a doping ban which will be lifted by the end of this year. Nasri will be able to play for the Hammers from January.

The 31-year-old playmaker has worked with Manuel Pellegrini before and he will be looking to kick start his career under the Chilean once again.

According to Evening Standard, the player is undergoing a medical with the Premier League club and he will earn around £80,000-per-week.

Despite his temperament issues, Nasri is an exceptionally talented player and he could be the ideal alternative to Lanzini and Yarmolenko.

It will be interesting to see if the deal goes through now. There is no doubt that it would be a superb signing for West Ham.

If the Frenchman manages to regain his form and fitness quickly, he could transform West Ham during the second half of the season.

Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to their potential new signing.

