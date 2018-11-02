Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Stephan El Shaarawy rumours

2 November, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham have been linked with a move for the Italian winger Stephan El Shaarawy.

As per the reports, the Hammers are looking to bring him to England in January.

El Shaarawy has struggled to make a considerable impact at Roma so far and it might not be too difficult to persuade the Italians to sell.

The 26-year-old has scored just 32 goals for Roma since 2015.

It will be interesting to see if Manuel Pellegrini can pull off the move in January. With the likes of Yarmolenko injured for a while now, West Ham could definitely do with another winger.

There is no doubt that the Italian is highly talented. However, it would be a gamble splashing the cash on him.

Some West Ham fans seem very excited about the prospect of signing El Shaarawy. They took to Twitter to share their reactions on a potential transfer.

Here are some of the best tweets on the rumour from earlier.

 

 

