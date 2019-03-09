West Ham fans react to Robert Snodgrass’s display vs Cardiff

West Ham crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Cardiff City in the Premier League.
The Hammers struggled to cope with the home side’s directness all game and they defended very poorly.
Warnock’s side needed the win to get closer to safety and he will be delighted with the fight his players have shown today.
Manuel Pellegrini will be fuming with the performance of his players today.
West Ham lacked confidence and desire all game. They were quite wasteful going forward as well.
The likes of Anderson and Chicharito were quite poor but Robert Snodgrass was really disappointing for the visitors.
West Ham fans will be very disappointed with the midfielder’s performance today.
They have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the experienced ace’s display and some of them want him out of the club at the end of this season.
West Ham could have certainly used a better wide player today.
Here are some of the fan reactions to Robert Snodgrass’ display against Cardiff City today.
— Dani (@BeselidhjaFc) March 9, 2019
Player Ratings
Fabianski 6
Fredericks 1
Diop 4
Ogbonna 4
Cresswell 3
Rice 6
Noble 4
Lanzini 4
Snodgrass 3
Anderson 2
Hernandez 1
Subs
Nasri 5
Antonio 4
Arnautovic 2
Arnautovic walking, Hernandez non existent, Anderson has been poor last 7 or so games, Snodgrass is very average
— ⚒_WHU_⚒ (@JJM_WHU) March 9, 2019
Shows how important Anderson is for us, we looked shit when he came off, even worse than the first half
Hernandez non existent so I think Arnie should get a start and Snodgrass is just a diabolical footballer
— Thomas ⚜️ (@Optimistic_Ox_) March 9, 2019
I’ve never hated someone as much as I hate snodgrass, he’s so bad
— ⚒ Jack ⚒ (@Jack_Ryan_12) March 9, 2019
Fabianski- did alright
Fredericks- bad
Diop- yeah he can tackle but has 4 brain cells
Ogbonna- did alright really
Cresswell- Murphy has him on toast
Rice- meh
Noble- slow
Lanzini- wasn’t involved
Snodgrass- leave
Hernandez- mls standard
Anderson- Meh
— Joe ⚒ (@WHU_welshy) March 9, 2019
That half from Snodgrass was shocking, such a championship player
— Thomas ⚜️ (@Optimistic_Ox_) March 9, 2019