West Ham fans react to Robert Snodgrass’s display vs Cardiff

9 March, 2019 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Cardiff City in the Premier League.

The Hammers struggled to cope with the home side’s directness all game and they defended very poorly.

Warnock’s side needed the win to get closer to safety and he will be delighted with the fight his players have shown today.

Manuel Pellegrini will be fuming with the performance of his players today.

West Ham lacked confidence and desire all game. They were quite wasteful going forward as well.

The likes of Anderson and Chicharito were quite poor but Robert Snodgrass was really disappointing for the visitors.

West Ham fans will be very disappointed with the midfielder’s performance today.

They have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the experienced ace’s display and some of them want him out of the club at the end of this season.

West Ham could have certainly used a better wide player today.

Here are some of the fan reactions to Robert Snodgrass’ display against Cardiff City today.

