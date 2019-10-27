West Ham fans react to Robert Snodgrass display vs Sheffield United

West Ham United managed only a draw against Sheffield United at home on Saturday in the Premier League.
The Hammers took the lead just before the break when Robert Snodgrass fired low past Dean Henderson.
Lys Mousset, the £10m summer signing, restored parity in the second half to secure an important point for the Blades.
Snodgrass was very impressive for the Hammers and saw another effort come back off the post. His teammate Andriy Yarmolenko fired a shot that was a fraction wide in stoppage time.
Many West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction on Snodgrass’s performance, and they are heavily impressed with his effort. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Snodgrass was our best player today, shows what can happen when someone cares about the club.
— West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) October 26, 2019
Can’t believe he was subbed off. Best player by a mile
— Charlie (@charlie_pelling) October 26, 2019
Snodgrass with a well deserved goal today 💪
Always gives it 100% for the club and shows so much passion ⚒️
Took his goal brilliantly 👌#WHUFC #WHUSHU
— ⚒ COYIrons ⚒ (@COYIrons_com) October 26, 2019
We’ve been lacking Snodgrass’s energy and effort, unpopular opinion but I’d have him in the team each week for his graft.
— WACCA147 (@Wacca1970) October 26, 2019
Snodgrass, the player who was slagged off by one of our owners and his kids, but when given the chance always puts in 100%, true professional, superb that he has scored today 👏⚒
— John (@FJohnf1964) October 26, 2019
Im telling you, we need to use snodgrass more, he is a Quality player, beter than fornals, and he has a great technique
— Willems Joran (@joran_willems10) October 26, 2019
Best player
Snodgrass, who got only his second league start this season, was arguably the best player on the pitch.
He was a threat on the left throughout the match and his overall performance was really impressive.
Although it was a much-improved display from the ones against Everton and Crystal Palace, the Hammers are still without a win in their last five matches in all competitions.
Both West Ham and Sheffield United have now 13 points from 10 games, but the Yorkshire side have a better goal difference.