Blog Competitions English Premier League West Ham fans react to Robert Snodgrass display vs Sheffield United

West Ham fans react to Robert Snodgrass display vs Sheffield United

27 October, 2019 English Premier League, Sheffield United, West Ham

West Ham United managed only a draw against Sheffield United at home on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Hammers took the lead just before the break when Robert Snodgrass fired low past Dean Henderson.

Lys Mousset, the £10m summer signing, restored parity in the second half to secure an important point for the Blades.

Snodgrass was very impressive for the Hammers and saw another effort come back off the post. His teammate Andriy Yarmolenko fired a shot that was a fraction wide in stoppage time.

Many West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction on Snodgrass’s performance, and they are heavily impressed with his effort. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Best player 

Snodgrass, who got only his second league start this season, was arguably the best player on the pitch.

He was a threat on the left throughout the match and his overall performance was really impressive.

Although it was a much-improved display from the ones against Everton and Crystal Palace, the Hammers are still without a win in their last five matches in all competitions.

Both West Ham and Sheffield United have now 13 points from 10 games, but the Yorkshire side have a better goal difference.

Andy Couzens impressed with Leeds United defender Ben White
Brands’ blunder could see Everton take £13.5m hit on Niasse

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com