Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos transfer link

West Ham fans react to Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos transfer link

18 July, 2019 English Premier League, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos impressed last season for the Ibrox club and has been linked with a move to West Ham this summer.

The Gers striker impressed in his first season with 18 goals in all competitions. However, he took his game to the next level last season under Steven Gerrard managing 30 goals in 48 games.

Rangers haven’t received any bids for him yet, but according to latest reports Premier League duo, West Ham and Crystal Palace are showing keen interest in signing the Colombian international.

The Hammers have already splashed big money on Sebastien Haller but they need one more striker ahead of the next season.

The likes of Marko Arnautovic, Lucas Perez and Andy Carroll have all left the club, and the Hammers boss must sign another striker before the end of the transfer window.

Morelos is a fantastic young striker but his poor disciplinary record goes against him. He picked up a staggering 18 yellow cards and five reds last season, and that is why despite his obvious talent, many Hammers fans have urged the club to avoid making a move for him.

Here are some of the best reactions from West Ham fans on Twitter:

Opinion: Charlie Austin would be an excellent signing for Newcastle United
Aston Villa should move quickly to sign Trezeguet

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com