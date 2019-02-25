West Ham fans react to picture of Winston Reid training with first-team

West Ham United centre-back Winston Reid has been pictured in full training with the first-team for the first time in a long while, and it appears the New Zealand international is nearing full fitness having been out of action for nearly 12 months.
We see you @WinstonReid2 👀 pic.twitter.com/0ArUUgj7Qy
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) February 25, 2019
Reid suffered a freak knee injury during a league clash against Swansea City last March after he was knocked unconscious after falling to the ground awkwardly.
The 30-year-old underwent surgery after suffering a setback in July, and is slowly working his way back into the team following months of rehabilitation.
Some West Ham fans can’t believe their eyes after seeing Reid back in training, and here is how they reacted to the update on Twitter.
Thought he was dead tbh
— Mark Lighterness ⚒ (@MrMarkyWHU) February 25, 2019
Great to have him back! People have short memories of how good this guy is when he is fully fit
— West Ham COYI (@TheHammers_) February 25, 2019
Rare moment
— Tyler Jones (@Tylerrjones16) February 25, 2019
That’s some great news! Unexpected aswell
— Sam ⚒ (@samwhufc13) February 25, 2019
Good squad addition but doubt he'll play a big part however always nice to see a west ham player back #COYI
— Harrison Tuckwell (@HarrisonTuckwe1) February 25, 2019
He's not dead!
— COYI1979 (@coyi1979) February 25, 2019
Liked the guy in his day but it’s been so long I wonder if we’ve passed him by? Balb / Diop etc
— Daryl Lewis (@darylwhu) February 25, 2019
Omg he’s alive 😮
— Emily (@xo_emilyC) February 25, 2019
He is looking good . Another who will save as money if/ when he regains his form . A real nice guy who got injured putting his body on the line for us . Not like others ⚒️
— ToneHammer (@tone_hammer) February 25, 2019
Who’s that
— Jamie (@JamieFC_) February 25, 2019
Since arriving West Ham from Midtjylland in 2010, the defender has been plagued with various injury setbacks, getting injured thrice last season, in 2014-15 and 2015-16.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini already has a solid central defence after the club invested heavily in the transfer market over the summer window, but Reid’s return is surely a welcome boost and with two-and-half years still left on his current contract, it will be exciting to see if he can force himself into the Chilean’s first-team plans.