West Ham fans react to picture of Winston Reid training with first-team

25 February, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, West Ham


West Ham United centre-back Winston Reid has been pictured in full training with the first-team for the first time in a long while, and it appears the New Zealand international is nearing full fitness having been out of action for nearly 12 months.

Reid suffered a freak knee injury during a league clash against Swansea City last March after he was knocked unconscious after falling to the ground awkwardly.

The 30-year-old underwent surgery after suffering a setback in July, and is slowly working his way back into the team following months of rehabilitation.

Some West Ham fans can’t believe their eyes after seeing Reid back in training, and here is how they reacted to the update on Twitter.

Since arriving West Ham from Midtjylland in 2010, the defender has been plagued with various injury setbacks, getting injured thrice last season, in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini already has a solid central defence after the club invested heavily in the transfer market over the summer window, but Reid’s return is surely a welcome boost and with two-and-half years still left on his current contract, it will be exciting to see if he can force himself into the Chilean’s first-team plans.

