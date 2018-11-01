West Ham fans react to Pellegrini’s comment on Felipe Anderson

West Ham spent big money to sign Felipe Anderson from Lazio during the summer transfer window, but the Brazilian has failed to provide the spark for the London club so far.
The 25-year-old played 45 minutes for the Hammers during their 3-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup clash.
Manuel Pellegrini, the Hammers boss, has suggested that his substitution was pre-planned as he wants to start the Brazilian during the weekend.
West Ham will face Burnley at the weekend and some Hammers fans believe Pellegrini should make a bold decision and drop Anderson.
“I didn’t want Felipe to play more than 45 minutes, he is going to play on Saturday,” Pellegrini said to Football.London.
The Hammers fans are concerned with Pellegrini’s comments, and many of them feel that the high profile summer signing isn’t offering enough.
Hard work beats talent, when talent doesn’t work hard.
— Tom Wood (@TomSWood) October 31, 2018
Please don’t let him take another set piece 😂
— ⚒Mark Bright⚒ (@TweezerGeezer) October 31, 2018
if he’d actually played for 45 minutes with any sort of intensity or desire then I get it
— John Swanson (@thejohnswanson) October 31, 2018
Can’t take a corner usekess and lazy
— hammerhead (@larryberyl) November 1, 2018
Anderson has been poor – the odd spark but in the main poor
— Dan ⚒ (@danbeatles78) October 31, 2018
Ffs
— Mat (@MC19023) October 31, 2018
Think he only played about 3 if I’m generous
— Exeter Hammer (@exeterhammers) October 31, 2018
Was going through the motions. Awful
— Angry Bilic (@AngryBilic) October 31, 2018
Anderson has shown flashes of brilliance since his move from Lazio but overall he has been very poor. He has failed to live up to the expectations so far.
His work rate has been criticised by the fans while he isn’t offering enough going forward as well. But the Hammers boss seems to favour him for the time being. Meanwhile, West Ham have failed to win their last four matches in all competitions.