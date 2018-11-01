Blog Competitions English Premier League West Ham fans react to Pellegrini’s comment on Felipe Anderson

West Ham fans react to Pellegrini’s comment on Felipe Anderson

1 November, 2018 English Premier League, West Ham


West Ham spent big money to sign Felipe Anderson from Lazio during the summer transfer window, but the Brazilian has failed to provide the spark for the London club so far.

The 25-year-old played 45 minutes for the Hammers during their 3-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup clash.

Manuel Pellegrini, the Hammers boss, has suggested that his substitution was pre-planned as he wants to start the Brazilian during the weekend.

West Ham will face Burnley at the weekend and some Hammers fans believe Pellegrini should make a bold decision and drop Anderson.

“I didn’t want Felipe to play more than 45 minutes, he is going to play on Saturday,” Pellegrini said to Football.London.

The Hammers fans are concerned with Pellegrini’s comments, and many of them feel that the high profile summer signing isn’t offering enough.

Anderson has shown flashes of brilliance since his move from Lazio but overall he has been very poor. He has failed to live up to the expectations so far.

His work rate has been criticised by the fans while he isn’t offering enough going forward as well. But the Hammers boss seems to favour him for the time being. Meanwhile, West Ham have failed to win their last four matches in all competitions.

Martin Keown claims Chelsea wouldn't have taken Mateo Kovacic on loan if Maurizio Sarri knew how good Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were
Everton should join the race for Malcom

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com