West Ham fans react to Pedro Obiang’s display vs Wimbledon

27 January, 2019 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang

West Ham United crashed out of the FA Cup after a 4-2 defeat away to AFC Wimbledon last night.

Goals from Kwesi Appiah, Scott Wagstaff and Toby Sibbick sealed a memorable cup win for Wimbledon at home.

The Hammers did well to get back into the game after going 3-0 down. However, Sibbick’s late goal wiped away any chance of a late comeback.

The likes of Felipe Anderson and Lucas Perez scored for the Premier League side.

West Ham were poor all across the pitch and Pellegrini will be unhappy with his side’s showing. Pedro Obiang’s display will have been particularly disappointing.

The 26-year-old West Ham midfielder seemed full of errors and he failed to calm things down in the midfield for his side. Obiang lacked in composure throughout.

West Ham fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance last night and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

