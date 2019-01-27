West Ham fans react to Pedro Obiang’s display vs Wimbledon

West Ham United crashed out of the FA Cup after a 4-2 defeat away to AFC Wimbledon last night.
Goals from Kwesi Appiah, Scott Wagstaff and Toby Sibbick sealed a memorable cup win for Wimbledon at home.
The Hammers did well to get back into the game after going 3-0 down. However, Sibbick’s late goal wiped away any chance of a late comeback.
The likes of Felipe Anderson and Lucas Perez scored for the Premier League side.
West Ham were poor all across the pitch and Pellegrini will be unhappy with his side’s showing. Pedro Obiang’s display will have been particularly disappointing.
The 26-year-old West Ham midfielder seemed full of errors and he failed to calm things down in the midfield for his side. Obiang lacked in composure throughout.
West Ham fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance last night and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Hernandez, Carroll, masuaku, obiang, ogbonna, Adrian can all fuck off this month. Dog shit the lot of them.
— Eddie Fensome (@EddieFensome) January 26, 2019
Adrian, Masuaku, Ogbonna, Obiang, Hernandez, Carroll – get out of my football club.
Massive clear out of shit needed.
Buzzing for challenging for 7th.
— West Ham in the Blood (@WestHamBlood) January 26, 2019
Get Ogbonna and Obiang out of this club
— West Ham News (@whufc_news) January 26, 2019
A clear out of players is needed in the summer, and its a massive list. In my opinion, the players we should get rid of are:
Adrian, Ogbonna, Oxford, Masuaku, Obiang, Carroll, Hernandez, Arnautovic, Perez.#WHUFC #COYI
— West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) January 26, 2019
Nothing to do with the manager.
I’m sure he didnt tell Obiang to make a goalscoring error.
Masuaku to get beat every 1 v 1.
Etc etc
Only so much you can do sometimes as a manager #whufc
— R. Jones ☆ (@RockyWhu) January 26, 2019
Fair to say masuaku is not a LB! Also as LM he never crosses. Cresswell all day long now. Obiang is so inconsistent as is Ogbonna so all 3 need going in the summer. Antonio back to his best but improve the shooting! Perez/Chicharito offer little but can score. AC bye bye #coyi
— ⚒ Marky Perkins ⚒ (@Supagrova1973) January 26, 2019
If we have offers for Obiang , hernanadez etc cash in now. We are safe and let’s face it that’s all that’s left for this season.I’d rather kids like Holland , Coventry and silva get a chance than continue with these wasters who have no interest in the club .
— West Ham Geezer ⚒ (@WHUFCGeezer) January 26, 2019
Yeah the pitch isn’t great & Wimbledon are well up for it but Masuaku, Ogbonna & Obiang all need to be upgraded. Hernandez doesn’t justify his wage & Carroll will be lucky to score 10 more professional goals at any level. No nastiness/name-calling, just how I see it. #COYI #WHUFC
— Irons In The Fire (@I_I_T_F) January 26, 2019
Oh my god Obiang. Just get out
— Louis (@louis_warwick) January 26, 2019