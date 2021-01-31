Reaction: West Ham fans criticise Pablo Fornals’ display vs Liverpool

West Ham United were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool at home in the Premier League earlier today.

Despite being in impressive form coming into this game, David Moyes’ side struggled to cope with Liverpool’s quality and efficiency.





The Reds did well to control the game in the first half and clicked into another gear after the break.

The likes of Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah were outstanding for the away side and Moyes will feel that his players could have done better against the reigning champions.

The West Ham fans were disappointed with some of the performances, with Pablo Fornals amongst the players they criticised.

Fornals was underwhelming for the Hammers and was replaced in the second half for Andriy Yarmolenko.

The midfielder was wasteful with the ball at his feet and failed to provide adequate defensive cover to the full-backs.

He was expected to link up with Michail Antonio and create chances for the London side but drifted in and out of the game and failed to make the desired impact.

Some West Ham fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 24-year-old’s performance today and here is what they had to say.

Not even pissed off today just disappointed, all the momentum to perform like that, Antonio embarassing, Fornals rubbish, Bowen did well for me and Benrahma was impressive in the first half, Soucek and Rice schooled. — CF (@Callumfitzer_) January 31, 2021

fornals has been even worse? — James #GSBOUT (@WHUJames7) January 31, 2021

I like the Yarmolenko change. Fornals fairly anonymous and we need to up our threat. — Alex V (@AlexvFootball) January 31, 2021

Agree with Fornals going off. I’m his biggest fan but he was irrelevant today. — Aran. (@AranNicol1994) January 31, 2021

Yarmolenko coming for Fornals who we did not see so much today — willem velthuijs (@lepneuvide) January 31, 2021