West Ham fans react to Michail Antonio’s display vs Fulham

West Ham picked up a stunning 3-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League last night.

Despite going down 1-0 early on in the game the Hammers kept their composure and they managed to get back into the game.

Goals from Javier Hernandez, Issa Diop and Michail Antonio sealed the win for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

Fulham started the game well and took a lead through January signing Ryan Babel. However, their lacklustre defending let them down eventually.

West Ham star Michail Antonio put in a solid display in front of the home fans. The versatile player scored one and played a key part in another for his side.

Apart from the goals, Antonio’s drive and determination throughout the game was excellent and the home fans were quite impressed.

Antonio has had his fair share of criticisms this season but it looks like he is back to his best now. He will be hoping to build on this and finish the season strongly.

West Ham fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance yesterday. Here are some of the best reactions.

