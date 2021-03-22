West Ham fans react to Michail Antonio display vs Arsenal

West Ham United were held to a 3-3 draw against Arsenal at the weekend and the Hammers will be disappointed to have come away with just a point after having led 3-0 after the first half-hour.

The Hammers were suspect defensively and they were rightly punished for their complacencies in the second half.





Despite their defensive frailties on show, the West Ham fans were quite disappointed with the performance of striker Michail Antonio.

The 30-year-old missed a glorious opportunity to score for the Hammers and his movement was quite poor throughout the game.

West Ham could have created more chances with a natural centre forward in the side and it will be interesting to see if David Moyes decides to upgrade on Antonio at the end of this season.

The Hammers decided to cash in on Sebastien Haller in January but they opted against signing a replacement.

Antonio is the only striker at the club right now and he has done reasonably well for the Hammers overall this season but he is not a natural centre forward and his inconsistency can be quite frustrating.

Some of the Hammers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Antonio’s performance against Arsenal and here is what they had to say.

As much as i love him. He needs to be scoring those chances. Poor. — Alex ⚒️ #COYI (@AlexLou47257315) March 21, 2021

Said it time and time again. We needs a goal scorer. Antonio isn’t one. — West Ham Zone (@zone_ham) March 21, 2021

Antonio could easily be a 20 goal a season striker if he put away half the chances he got. The game against Palace being a great example — HR West Ham (@HRwestham) March 21, 2021

I love Antonio and back him a lot, but I don’t get why we can’t slate him for that moss. Yes he’s key to our team, yes his overall game was decent, but he could and should have put the game to bed and didn’t. — Callum (@WHUFCallum_) March 21, 2021

Happens way too often in recent weeks. Liverpool at home he misses a great chance and they go 1-0 up straight down the other end. Palace away he got let off with it big time https://t.co/NpFBFSTFLk — West Ham News (@WHUFC_News) March 21, 2021

The problem is he can a drop a 2/10 and still play every game as this embarrassing club didn’t sign a striker https://t.co/dtEoxzC1YM — Ollie (@OCWHU) March 21, 2021

