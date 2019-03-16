Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Marko Arnautovic’s display vs Huddersfield

16 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham picked up a stunning 4-3 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League today.

Goals from Mark Noble, Ogbonna and Chicharito sealed a much needed win for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

Huddersfield will be disappointed to have come away from the game empty handed. At one point, they were leading the game 3-1.

Pellegrini will be delighted with the character shown by his players and the fans will be ecstatic with the comeback as well.

The Hammers will need to improve defensively though if they want to secure a top eight finish this season.

Pellegrini will be demanding more from his back four going forward.

The fans will be pleased with the fight back from the players but Marko Arnautovic’s lack of desire left them frustrated.

The Austrian was linked with an exit in January but he ended up staying and he hasn’t been at his best since then.

Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to his performance against Huddersfield today.

