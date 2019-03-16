West Ham fans react to Marko Arnautovic’s display vs Huddersfield

West Ham picked up a stunning 4-3 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League today.
Goals from Mark Noble, Ogbonna and Chicharito sealed a much needed win for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.
Huddersfield will be disappointed to have come away from the game empty handed. At one point, they were leading the game 3-1.
Pellegrini will be delighted with the character shown by his players and the fans will be ecstatic with the comeback as well.
The Hammers will need to improve defensively though if they want to secure a top eight finish this season.
Pellegrini will be demanding more from his back four going forward.
The fans will be pleased with the fight back from the players but Marko Arnautovic’s lack of desire left them frustrated.
The Austrian was linked with an exit in January but he ended up staying and he hasn’t been at his best since then.
Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to his performance against Huddersfield today.
Just sell Arnautovic
— Andrew Richardson (@imandyric) March 16, 2019
Get rid of Arnautovic – spend the £40 on a partner for Chich. PLAY 2 UP FRONT https://t.co/Uup9zVXbNB
— Lewb (@LewThePooWHU) March 16, 2019
Arnautovic should’ve fucked off to China too
— luke. (@lukevanoss) March 16, 2019
We are going to have a really hard time getting rid of Arnautovic. I wouldn’t be surprised if he stays this summer 🤦🏻♂️
— Jan Palonci (@janpalonci) March 16, 2019
Fuckin love this. Fuck Arnautovic! UP THE FUCKING HAMMERS https://t.co/6zrtLryIgZ
— Frazda ⚒ (@TomFrase10) March 16, 2019
It’s no coincidence that we performed so much better when Arnautovic went off.
— Mark Harrison (@MarkHarrison23) March 16, 2019
Arnautovic doesn’t want to play for us you can see that
— John ⚒ (@bigknightywhu) March 16, 2019
Arnautovic is finished. He threw a tantrum to get more money and now he doesn’t give a shit. Make him train with the U21 team
— ⚒ Karl ⚒ (@Mitchka7) March 16, 2019
arnautovic should go, he is not interested in West Ham!
— Brian Morris (@jumbo1930) March 16, 2019
Fuck Arnautovic. Viva la Chicharito.
— Robbie Williams (@Willyhams_) March 16, 2019
Can we all agree that Arnautovic shouldn’t be starting now?
— Rhys Paul (@Rhys_Paul95) March 16, 2019
The fact that we came back and won that game once Arnautovic went off, speaks volumes to Pellegrini. The other lads clearly don’t want him around.
— Scott Haime (@scotthaime) March 16, 2019