Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Marko Arnautovic’s agent comments

10 January, 2019 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


Marko Arnautovic’s brother and agent Danijel Arnautovic spoke exclusively to talkSPORT, and dropped a bombshell – which will definitely anger the West Ham fans – saying that the talisman forward wants to leave the club to move to China in January.

According to BBC Sport, West Ham have received a £35m bid from an unnamed Chinese club for their star player. Manuel Pellegrini, the Hammers boss, has revealed earlier today that he wants to keep the player in the club, but this latest comment will come as a surprise for him.

The Hammers have issued a short statement to say Arnautovicis not for sale.

Since joining the club in 2016 on a big money deal from Stoke City, Arnautovic has established himself as a key player and a fan favourite. He has scored eight goals in all competitions this season.

His agent Danijel Arnautovic told talkSPORT:

“West Ham bought Marko for peanuts. They paid £20m for him, which is nothing in the current market. Now West Ham have a fantastic offer. It is close to double what they paid for him. He wants to go to a new market and challenge for titles. This is what he wants. It is his great desire that West Ham accept the offer from China.”

The Hammers fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction, and needless to say many of them find the situation similar to that of Dimitri Payet. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Losing a player of Arnautovic’s calibre would be a huge blow, but if West Ham get anything around £35m-40m, they should take the money. Pellegrini can re-invest that amount to bring in an able-bodied replacement.

