West Ham fans react to Mark Noble’s display vs Tottenham

West Ham crashed to a 1-0 defeat against rivals Tottenham yesterday.
The Hammers did their best to get something out of the game but Pochettino’s men managed to hold on to their advantage.
Manuel Pellegrini will know that his side could have easily taken a point from the game if they had converted their chances. The home side will be looking to improve on that front next time out.
A derby defeat is always frustrating for the fans but the home fans seem particularly unimpressed with Mark Noble’s performance in a game of this magnitude.
The West Ham midfielder has been quite mediocre so far this season and it will be interesting to see whether Pellegrini decides to take him out of the firing line for a while.
Injuries to Sanchez, Wilshere and Lanzini has forced the Chilean to stick to Noble and Rice as his central midfielders. The Hammers should look to bring someone in when the window reopens in January.
Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to Noble’s display.
Winks is the player Mark Noble dreamt of becoming but fell woefully short of. In every single department
— Ergo (@SniersMoregut) October 20, 2018
I hate mark Noble. He’s a fucking awful footballer and was at fault again for the loss tonight. Any other club he would’ve been dropped and sold years ago but because he’s a “west ham lad” he starts every week.
— Ziggy (@Whangareii) October 20, 2018
Yet another goal conceded from a Mark Noble Fuck up and across from our left hand side ….. does Cresswell know , when u lose the ball work ur bollox off to help out ur players !!!!
— ⚒ Darren Skingle ⚒ (@DRS_Engineering) October 20, 2018
Because Mark noble gave the ball away and left us exposed, every other time you attacked you caused us no problems… even Pochettino admitted that if it wasn’t for Lloris you wouldn’t of won the game
— ScottsTips (@scotts_tips) October 20, 2018
Noble has 1 good game in 10 then all the yer da’s come on Twitter and start screaming “MARK NOBLE IS CRUCIAL TOO OUR TEAM AND IS A SCAPEGOAT111!11” wilshere/obiang should all start above him.
— Matt⚒ (@ttaMahplA) October 20, 2018
Mark Noble absolutely useless again.
Mark Noble absolutely useless again.