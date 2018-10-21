Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Mark Noble’s display vs Tottenham

21 October, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham crashed to a 1-0 defeat against rivals Tottenham yesterday.

The Hammers did their best to get something out of the game but Pochettino’s men managed to hold on to their advantage.

Manuel Pellegrini will know that his side could have easily taken a point from the game if they had converted their chances. The home side will be looking to improve on that front next time out.

A derby defeat is always frustrating for the fans but the home fans seem particularly unimpressed with Mark Noble’s performance in a game of this magnitude.

The West Ham midfielder has been quite mediocre so far this season and it will be interesting to see whether Pellegrini decides to take him out of the firing line for a while.

Injuries to Sanchez, Wilshere and Lanzini has forced the Chilean to stick to Noble and Rice as his central midfielders. The Hammers should look to bring someone in when the window reopens in January.

Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to Noble’s display.

 

