West Ham fans react to Mark Noble’s display vs Leicester

28 October, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham picked up a point against Leicester City away from home yesterday.

A late goal from Wilfried Ndidi denied the visitors a vital away win.

West Ham were down to 10 men for about an hour but they did well to hold on to their lead up until the 89th minute. Fabian Balbuena did well to give the visitors the lead on the 30th minute.

Manuel Pellegrini and his players will be disappointed with the result. The Hammers were under pressure to win the game.

The fans seemed frustrated with Mark Noble’s red card as well and they took to Twitter to criticise the West Ham midfielder for his poor performance and a rash tackle.

Noble has been out of form for a while now and Pellegrini should consider dropping him for a while. The midfielder could use some time away from the firing line.

Here are some of the reactions from the West Ham fans on Twitter earlier.

