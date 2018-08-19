Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Mark Noble’s display vs Bournemouth

West Ham fans react to Mark Noble’s display vs Bournemouth

19 August, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham crashed to a 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth yesterday.

The Hammers were beaten by Liverpool last week and their performance against the Cherries will infuriate the manager and the fans.

Marko Arnautovic had given his side the lead on the 33rd minute from the spot but the away side fought back in the second half.

Goals from Callum Wilson and Steve Cook handed the three points to Eddie Howe’s side.

One player who disappointed for the home side was Mark Noble. The West Ham star put on a lacklustre display once again and he failed to provide the West Ham attackers with a platform to deliver.

Noble struggled to recycle possession and provide some mobility in the midfield for his side.

He was quite poor against Liverpool last week as well and it will be interesting to see whether Manuel Pellegrini’s decides to drop him for the next game.

It would be better to take him out of the firing line for a while and allow him to recapture his form and desire in training.

Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to Noble’s display on twitter.

Fans react to Fulham keeper Fabri's display vs Tottenham
Everton fans react to Richarlison's performance vs Southampton

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com