West Ham fans react to Mark Noble display vs Bournemouth

2 January, 2020 English Premier League, West Ham

West Ham United finally awakened from their slumber and produced an impressive performance in David Moyes’s first game in charge in his second spell at the club on Wednesday.

Having picked up only two wins from their last 13 Premier League games, the Hammers needed a spark to uplift them. And it didn’t take long to get their swagger back as they won 4-0 against an abject Bournemouth side at the London Stadium.

Felipe Anderson broke his duck for the season, while Sebastien Haller also scored with an acrobatic improvisation. But the chief architect behind the victory was skipper Mark Noble who not only scored twice but also galvanised the side that deeply lacked inspiration.

With 45 goals and 33 assists, no other player has been directly involved in more Premier League goals for West Ham than the 32-year-old midfielder. He was ‘magnificent’ as has been rightly pointed out by the club owner, and West Ham fans have even better things to say about their skipper whom they worship as a club legend.

Here are some of the best reactions from the West Ham fans on Noble on Twitter:

