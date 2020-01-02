West Ham fans react to Mark Noble display vs Bournemouth

West Ham United finally awakened from their slumber and produced an impressive performance in David Moyes’s first game in charge in his second spell at the club on Wednesday.
Having picked up only two wins from their last 13 Premier League games, the Hammers needed a spark to uplift them. And it didn’t take long to get their swagger back as they won 4-0 against an abject Bournemouth side at the London Stadium.
Felipe Anderson broke his duck for the season, while Sebastien Haller also scored with an acrobatic improvisation. But the chief architect behind the victory was skipper Mark Noble who not only scored twice but also galvanised the side that deeply lacked inspiration.
With 45 goals and 33 assists, no other player has been directly involved in more Premier League goals for West Ham than the 32-year-old midfielder. He was ‘magnificent’ as has been rightly pointed out by the club owner, and West Ham fans have even better things to say about their skipper whom they worship as a club legend.
Here are some of the best reactions from the West Ham fans on Noble on Twitter:
Mark Noble has now scored in the Premier League for West Ham in three different decades.
What a man.
— ⚒ Jack Himself ⚒ (@jackgambardella) January 1, 2020
Player of the decade, again.
— Josh (@josh_whu) January 1, 2020
‘He bleeds pie and mash…’
— Bob Ballard (@bobballardsport) January 1, 2020
He was immense – absolutely love Nobes – he reminds me of Bonzo – his passion and drive playing for the shirt! #COYI
— Pre66Iron (@Pre66I) January 1, 2020
Different class today! Les by example and showed why he is and should be the first name on the team sheet! Well done Mark! ⚒
— 父John-Earl Longley 父 (@johnbeans85) January 1, 2020
Best I’ve seen in a while. Best I’ve seen the whole team play in a while. #COYI
— Owen (@OwenKennedy05) January 1, 2020