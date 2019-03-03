Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Manuel Lanzini’s display vs Newcastle

West Ham fans react to Manuel Lanzini’s display vs Newcastle

3 March, 2019 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham United picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League yesterday.

The Hammers were dominant from start to finish and they managed to nullify any attacking threat Newcastle posed all game.

There were quite a few notable displays for Manuel Pellegrini’s side yesterday but none as good as Manuel Lanzini’s.

The Argentine is back from his lengthy injury layoff and it seemed like he was at his best against the Magpies yesterday.

Lanzini pulled the strings from midfield and create quite a few chances for his side.

The 26-year-old was West Ham’s best player before his injury and his return could not have been better timed.

He could make a huge difference for West Ham in the remaining games of the season. The Hammers will be looking to finish in the top half.

West Ham fans were in awe of Manuel Lanzini’s display last night. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the midfielder’s display and here are some of the fan reactions.

Aberdeen ace raves about Rangers' Alfredo Morelos
Celtic fans react to Nir Bitton's display vs Hibs

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com