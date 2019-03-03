West Ham fans react to Manuel Lanzini’s display vs Newcastle

West Ham United picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League yesterday.
The Hammers were dominant from start to finish and they managed to nullify any attacking threat Newcastle posed all game.
There were quite a few notable displays for Manuel Pellegrini’s side yesterday but none as good as Manuel Lanzini’s.
The Argentine is back from his lengthy injury layoff and it seemed like he was at his best against the Magpies yesterday.
Lanzini pulled the strings from midfield and create quite a few chances for his side.
The 26-year-old was West Ham’s best player before his injury and his return could not have been better timed.
He could make a huge difference for West Ham in the remaining games of the season. The Hammers will be looking to finish in the top half.
West Ham fans were in awe of Manuel Lanzini’s display last night. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the midfielder’s display and here are some of the fan reactions.
I have missed Lanzini. What a player 😍 #whunew
— Lewis Horder (@lewpot86) March 2, 2019
Loving it with Lanzini back
— R. Jones ☆ (@RockyWhu) March 2, 2019
So great to see Lanzini back… He is some player#COYI 💙⚽️
— Jack collison (@jackcollison) February 22, 2019
First start in 8 months. Man of the Match. Manu Lanzini 💎⚒ pic.twitter.com/U0zUydLuS5
— West Ham News (@whufc_news) March 2, 2019
Manuel Lanzini appreciation tweet.
8 months out with an ACL injury and he comes back playing like this. What an absolute baller. We love you Manu⚒⚽️ pic.twitter.com/34QG512cJh
— West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) March 2, 2019
Wasn’t even human what Manuel Lanzini done tonight, the guys been out 8 MONTHS and plays like a ball hasn’t left his feet for them 300 days what a unbelievable player
— Xande (@GoldXandeSilva) March 2, 2019
Lanzini really does not look like a player that has come back from an 8 month injury. What a fucking performance ⚒
— West Ham News (@whufc_news) March 2, 2019
Magnificent day for Billy Bonds. Magnificent performance from @WestHamUtd and Lanzini in particular. Magnificent performance from Ray Stewart on commentary with me. One magnificent point to go. #COYI ⚒ pic.twitter.com/D7CHGN2GdL
— Chris Scull (@cjscull) March 2, 2019