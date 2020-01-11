Blog Competitions English Premier League West Ham fans react to Manuel Lanzini display vs Sheffield United

11 January, 2020 English Premier League, Sheffield United, West Ham

West Ham United lost 1-0 against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Friday night at Bramall Lane.

It was David Moyes’ first defeat during his second spell of being in charge at West Ham.

Oliver McBurnie capitalised on a defensive error to score the only goal of the match, and with that win, Sheffield United have now moved to fifth in the Premier League table.

Robert Snodgrass thought he had levelled for the Hammers in injury time, but West Ham had an injury-time equaliser ruled out by Video Assistant Referee.

Many West Ham fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on the performance of Manuel Lanzini who had a poor game last night.

The 26-year-old has made nine starts this season, but the Argentine is yet to score or provide an assist in the Premier League. His distribution was very poor and he was nowhere near his best.

Lanzini’s performance has dropped considerably since his major injury setback. Many fans have urged the club to sell him, and the Hammers could look into that option next summer if Lanzini’s form doesn’t improve under Moyes.

