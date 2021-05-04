West Ham fans react to Manuel Lanzini’s display vs Burnley

By
Sai
-

West Ham United recorded an impressive 2-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League last night.

Two first-half goals from Michail Antonio were enough to cancel out Chris Wood’s penalty and seal the three points for the Londoners.


The Hammers have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League, and last night’s win will certainly give them a much-needed boost.

David Moyes can be reasonably pleased with the performance, with Manuel Lanzini producing an impressive display in an unfamiliar position.

The midfielder has had a disappointing season, starting just four Premier League games for the Hammers this term.

The West Ham manager used the Argentine midfielder in a deeper role, and he excelled alongside Tomas Soucek and Mark Noble.

Lanzini was impressive on the ball, controlling the tempo of the game with his purposeful passing. Burnley struggled to cope with his flair and agility.

Although he was not as disciplined positionally, the injection of creativity helped the Hammers massively in attack.

The 28-year-old worked hard throughout the game, pressing the opposition players into mistakes.

Lanzini will hope to build on last night’s performance and hold down a regular starting berth until the end of the season.

Moyes also deserves plenty of praise for allowing the player to flourish as a central midfielder.

Some West Ham fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance – here is what they had to say.

