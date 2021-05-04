West Ham fans react to Manuel Lanzini’s display vs Burnley

West Ham United recorded an impressive 2-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League last night.

Two first-half goals from Michail Antonio were enough to cancel out Chris Wood’s penalty and seal the three points for the Londoners.





The Hammers have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League, and last night’s win will certainly give them a much-needed boost.

David Moyes can be reasonably pleased with the performance, with Manuel Lanzini producing an impressive display in an unfamiliar position.

The midfielder has had a disappointing season, starting just four Premier League games for the Hammers this term.

The West Ham manager used the Argentine midfielder in a deeper role, and he excelled alongside Tomas Soucek and Mark Noble.

Lanzini was impressive on the ball, controlling the tempo of the game with his purposeful passing. Burnley struggled to cope with his flair and agility.

Although he was not as disciplined positionally, the injection of creativity helped the Hammers massively in attack.

The 28-year-old worked hard throughout the game, pressing the opposition players into mistakes.

Lanzini will hope to build on last night’s performance and hold down a regular starting berth until the end of the season.

Moyes also deserves plenty of praise for allowing the player to flourish as a central midfielder.

Some West Ham fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance – here is what they had to say.

Manuel Lanzini’s game by numbers vs. Burnley: 95% pass accuracy

18 final third passes

13 ball recoveries

3 long passes attempted

3 long passes completed

1 chance created Big performance. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/4zHWWStPLB — Dan Woffenden (@danwoff98) May 3, 2021

Can we please discuss how good Lanzini was in that first half?! Calm on the ball, good distribution, dictating the pace of the game & most importantly didn’t look lightweight. Quality display. 🇦🇷⚒️ — Will ⚒ (@willlebeau18) May 3, 2021

HUGE shout to Manuel Lanzini in that deep-lying role too. Absolutely bossed that game👏 — Rudi Voller (@VOLLER17) May 3, 2021

Love the fact Moysey found a spot for Lanzini today. Great performance and great result ⚒ — Ian Bishop (@BishBlueHammer) May 3, 2021

Lanzini has been quality in that deep role — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) May 3, 2021

Cannot underestimate how big a win that is for us. The pressure was on tonight, but the manager and the players more than stepped up to the plate and got the job done. Benrahma, Lanzini, Antonio and Coufal all absolutely superb. ⚒️♥️ — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) May 3, 2021

Lanzini & Fornals were fantastic in that midfield today! Moyes got it spot on with them both tonight. ⚒️ — West Ham News & Views (@WestHamViews_) May 3, 2021

Read: David Moyes reacts to transfer links with 23-year-old.