West Ham fans react to Lukasz Fabianski display vs Manchester United

West Ham United were beaten 1-0 by Manchester United in the Premier League last night, and the Hammers will be disappointed with how they dropped all three points.

David Moyes’ men have done really well this season and would have fancied taking something from the game.





Craig Dawson scored an own goal in the second half to hand United a vital win.

Despite the defeat, there were a few impressive performances from West Ham players, and Lukasz Fabianski was particularly outstanding.

The Polish goalkeeper recently signed a new one-year deal with the London club, and he showed last night why he is so important to the side.

Fabianski produced numerous outstanding saves and helped keep West Ham in the game.

The 55-cap Polish international has been one of the best keepers in the Premier League this season, and he will be hoping to guide the Hammers to European football.

West Ham are currently 5th in the Premier League table, and they have a decent chance of making the top four if they can finish the season strongly.

Some Hammers fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Fabianski’s performance against the Red Devils, and here is what they had to say.

fabianski has kept us in the game — whufan (@whu_fanz) March 14, 2021

Disappointed with the way we set up tonight but Moyes has got a lot of things right this season so too downbeat, on a positive Fabianski has still got it #COYI ⚒ #MUNWHU — simon parker (@siparker27) March 14, 2021

Hope all the fabianski out people have retracted that opinion. Fantastic for months. — westhamonline (@westhamonline5) March 14, 2021

Fabianski with crucial saves — Mokhabukidenta (@Mokhabukidenta1) March 14, 2021

Well that performance was deflating 😒 Apart from the Fabianski saves, I can’t find anything to be positive about?. Our final deliveries tonight were poor and conceding the 3 points to an own goal hurts, but we didn’t look right from start to finish. #onetoforget ⚒ — Claire Lacey ⚒ (@ClaireLacey_1) March 14, 2021

Fabianski. What a save. 👏 — COYIrons (@COYIrons_com) March 14, 2021