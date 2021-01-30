West Ham fans react to Liverpool’s interest in Issa Diop

Liverpool are desperate to land a centre-back before Monday’s deadline, and the Reds have reportedly earmarked Issa Diop as a potential option.

Many West Ham United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to react to the rumour, insisting they don’t want to see their player to leave the club this month.





Liverpool’s injury problems at the back have worsened after Joel Matip picked up an ankle injury while playing against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

Fabinho is also missing with a minor muscle injury, while Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are long-term absentees.

According to reports from The Athletic, the Reds have enquired about the French defender.

The Hammers are not likely to sanction a loan for the £20 million-rated player should the Reds come calling, unless it came with an obligation to buy.

Here are some of the best reactions from West Ham fans on Twitter:

If we loan or sell we will regret it — DICANIO10 (@Lord_Irons) January 30, 2021

No no no….Liverpool are desperate for a defender, and it may sound mad but we are competing with Liverpool at the moment. Just like Chelsea won’t loan us one of their players because we are competing with them. Plus Diop is one for the future — AndyWHU1987 ⚒ (@AndyWHU1987) January 30, 2021

His would be a rare case where a loan could just be a loan. Loan him and he does well and his value has increased, also has playing time under his belt. He still has potential to be world class but being fourth choice doesn't help him or us. — Shane McHale (@shanemchale) January 30, 2021

20m what are we a charity FFS we know Liverpool need a CH so let them pay the right price. Bearing in mind he was priced at 50m last year its a case of form temporary class permanent. Id still keep him though — Dazza (@dazza7370) January 30, 2021

Would personally love to see him stay. Its been a tough start for him, but has the potential to be a great defender — Dean Seabrook (@Deanoseabrook) January 30, 2021

He has so much potential but hasn't been able to kick on. He just needs the right environment to develop a little bit more and he will flourish. I like Diop a lot. — West Ham Ironess (@IronessWest) January 30, 2021

Sportslens View

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp suggested after the Spurs game that the Reds will look to sign a defender if there is a quality player available in the market.

The 24-year-old defender has dropped down the pecking order at the club behind Angelo Ogbonna, Craig Dawson and Fabian Balbuena, and is David Moyes’ fourth-choice centre-back at the moment.

He has managed just six games this term and has been told that he can go out on loan. He is a solid defender with Premier League experience and would be a very good signing for the Reds.

West Ham want all of his wages covered as well as a loan fee, and it seems the Hammers fans do not want their player to join Liverpool.