West Ham fans react to links with Victor Camarasa

West Ham have been linked with a move for the Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa.
We covered claims yesterday that the midfielder is up for grabs this summer and the Hammers are keen on snapping him up.
Camarasa was on loan at Cardiff this past season and he managed to impress even though Warnock’s side went down in the end.
He could prove to be a useful addition to Pellegrini’s side next season.
However, the Hammers aren’t the only club after the player and they will have to move swiftly to secure his services.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with the La Liga club soon.
West Ham need more depth in central midfield next season. The likes of Noble and Rice are their only good options right now.
Apart from composure and depth, Camarasa will add goals to the West Ham midfield as well. The 24-year-old picked up 5 goals and 4 assists in all competitions last season.
Some of the West Ham fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his potential arrival. Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
