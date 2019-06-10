West Ham fans react to links with Stanislas Lobotka

West Ham are interested in signing the Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislas Lobotka this summer.
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Hammers are working to bring the 24-year-old to London.
Lobotka has done well in La Liga and he could be a very good addition to Manuel Pellegrini’s side. The Chilean is need of someone like him.
Mark Noble is past his peak and Lobotka could be the ideal replacement. He can play as a defensive midfielder as well as a deep-lying playmaker.
Lobotka and Declan Rice could form a very good partnership at the heart of West Ham’s midfield next season.
West Ham need to control games better and in order for that to happen, they need to sign a player like Lobotka. He can control the tempo of the game from deep and recycle possession successfully.
The 24-year-old is still relatively young for a midfielder and he could develop into a star for West Ham. It will be interesting to see if they manage to agree on a deal with Celta.
The Spanish side are under no pressure to sell and they could demand a premium.
Apparently, West Ham are keen on Maxi Gomez as well.
