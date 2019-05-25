West Ham fans react to links with Nathaniel Clyne

West Ham have been linked with a move for the Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne.
The experienced defender is up for grabs this summer and Sky Sports believe that the Hammers are keen on signing him.
Clyne has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield and he was loaned out to Bournemouth during the second half of this season.
Returning to Liverpool makes no sense for him and Clyne will be keen on a permanent move away from the Reds.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham can agree on a deal for him.
Zabaleta is well past his peak and Clyne would be a quality alternative. The Liverpool right-back is a good defender and he will improve West Ham at the back.
Also, he is at the peak of his powers right now and he can make an immediate impact for Pellegrini.
Apparently, Liverpool value the player at £15m. West Ham certainly have the resources to make the move happen.
The fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links with Clyne and here are some of the reactions.
Would be a good signing however Fredericks did enough to convince me he would be our firat choice RB
— 父 Dylan 父 (@Dylbec) May 23, 2019
Would be a brilliant signing tbf
— ⚒ Tommy 🏴 (@Tommy_Gunn86) May 23, 2019
He can play LB may that is the thinking and rotate RB if needed #coyi
— ⚒ Marky Perkins ⚒ (@Supagrova1973) May 24, 2019
Great player. But is he really needed? Don't need another RB or LB IMO. #COYI ⚒
— Jamie Thomas (@jaymeeteewhu98) May 24, 2019
Brilliant player but a year ago… don't need him now.
— Brownie (@WestHamMatters) May 24, 2019