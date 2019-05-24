Blog Columns Site News West Ham fans react to links with Kevin Strootman

West Ham have been linked with the Marseille midfielder Kevin Strootman.

Yesterday we covered reports that the player has been offered to the Hammers this summer.

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners decide to sign him on loan. He could prove to be a useful squad option for Manuel Pellegrini.

Meanwhile, some of the West Ham fans have shared their thoughts on the potential transfer on social media.

Strootman is 29 years old and he is hardly in the form of his life. He has done well for Marseille this past season but his fitness remains a concern.

He is good enough to play a part-time role for West Ham, especially in the cup games. The fact that he is being offered on a loan deal makes it an attractive proposition.

Mark Noble is 32 years old and he won’t be able to start every game next season. Strootman could be the ideal alternative for the West Ham ace.

Also, he has the skillset to be a backup for Declan Rice as well.

If the wage demands are reasonable, it could be a wise addition for West Ham United next season.

