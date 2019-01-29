Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to links with John Fleck

29 January, 2019 English Championship, English Premier League, Sheffield United, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham are interested in signing the Sheffield United player John Fleck this month.

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers have already held talks with the Championship club over a £4m deal.

Fleck was outstanding for Sheffield United last season and he was named as the club’s best player as well. It will be interesting to see if Sheffield United are willing to part with him at this stage of the season.

The 27-year-old will add more depth to West Ham’s midfield and he could prove to be a decent squad option for Manuel Pellegrini.

The Hammers certainly need to improve their midfield options this month. West Ham have an impressive attack but they need more quality at the heart of the midfield.

They managed to hold on to Marko Arnautovic and Pellegrini will be delighted with that.

West Ham fans have shared their thoughts on Fleck and the transfer link on Twitter. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

