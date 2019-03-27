West Ham fans react to links with Edin Dzeko

West Ham have been linked with a move for the Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko.
As per reports from earlier in the week, the Hammers are serious about signing the forward and they have already submitted an offer.
The former Manchester City player has been in great form for Roma ever since he joined them. It will be interesting to see if he decides to return to England now.
Dzeko is certainly a top class striker but he is 33 and West Ham should look to build around someone younger.
Having said that, the Roma ace could be a superb short term addition to Pellegrini’s side for the right price.
The Chilean has worked with Dzeko before and he might be able to convince the player to join his project at West Ham.
Some of the West Ham fans have provided a mixed response to the reports linking them with the Serie A star. Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
