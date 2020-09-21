West Ham fans react to links with Calum Chambers

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Arsenal defender Calum Chambers.

The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour at Arsenal and he has been linked with a move away from the London club.





It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can sign the player from their rivals this summer before the transfer window closes.

There is no doubt that David Moyes needs to improve his defence and chambers could prove to be a useful option for him.

It will be interesting to see whether the 25-year-old joins the Hammers on loan or on a permanent basis. Given his situation at Arsenal, Chambers is unlikely to cost a lot even if it is a permanent transfer.

Chambers is relatively young for a defender and there is a lot of scope of improvement. He could develop into a reliable Premier League defender with regular first-team football at West Ham.

The Hammers need to bring in a quality long term partner for Issa Diop and the Arsenal man certainly fits the profile.

Some of the western fans have taken to Twitter to share their reaction on the potential signing of Calum Chambers and here is what they had to say.

