West Ham fans react to links with Callum Wilson

West Ham are lining up Callum Wilson as a replacement for Marko Arnautovic.
The Austrian is expected to leave the Hammers this month and the Bournemouth forward could be the man to take his place as per Sky Sports.
Wilson has done well for the Cherries in the Premier League so far and he should prove to be a decent addition. However, in terms of ability, Arnautovic is better.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can persuade Bournemouth to sell their prized asset halfway through the season.
Eddie Howe will not want to jeopardize Bournemouth’s season by selling a key player and the Hammers might have to wait until the summer.
Even then, West Ham might have to pay over the odds to secure Wilson’s services.
West Ham fans have now taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Bournemouth striker and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Please no he’ll probs do is ACL in his first training session knowing us plus his price tag is way too much
— B a r n e y (@BarneyForeman) January 14, 2019
No thanks 😫
— will earle (@willearle_) January 14, 2019
Please god no. Decent player, but bad injury history and way overpriced. Bournemouth are allowed to ask for that, I just hope we aren’t stupid enough to offer that amount
— Michael ⚒ Zdenek (@MichaelZdenek) January 14, 2019
good player but while our hand is forced and for the money we would have to spend to get him off Bournemouth, we should aim higher.
— Matt Ware (@Matthew_Ware_II) January 14, 2019
Don’t get why all our fans want Callum Wilson? Arnie is levels above Wilson and we’re gonna get less money for him! Joke tbh but nothing surprises me with West Ham anymore 🤷🏻♂️
— George Cove ⚒ (@GeorgeCove) January 14, 2019
This is the only reason I wouldn’t want Callum Wilson at West Ham. He’d step on our training ground for no more than 5 minutes and be out for a year. pic.twitter.com/f2xMGwey2V
— Conor Reid ⚒️ (@CnR452) January 13, 2019
I like Wilson BUT he isn’t A replacement for Arne? We should get minimum 40 million or don’t bother selling, surely there is better options out there for that money.
— CWT WHUFC 85 (@WHUFCRAIG008) January 13, 2019
Would be great. Strength, link up play, pace, goals and assists. Ready made arnie replacement
— Benjamin (@benjamin2018x) January 14, 2019
Yeah love to but Bournemouth want £75m for Wilson 🤦🏽♂️
— Dunc9 (@WHU99) January 14, 2019
Yes!
— COYI!!! (@Nathanbi77) January 13, 2019
Would be an absolutely terrible idea
— Xande (@GoldXandeSilva) January 14, 2019