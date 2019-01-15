Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to links with Callum Wilson

15 January, 2019 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham are lining up Callum Wilson as a replacement for Marko Arnautovic.

The Austrian is expected to leave the Hammers this month and the Bournemouth forward could be the man to take his place as per Sky Sports.

Wilson has done well for the Cherries in the Premier League so far and he should prove to be a decent addition. However, in terms of ability, Arnautovic is better.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can persuade Bournemouth to sell their prized asset halfway through the season.

Eddie Howe will not want to jeopardize Bournemouth’s season by selling a key player and the Hammers might have to wait until the summer.

Even then, West Ham might have to pay over the odds to secure Wilson’s services.

West Ham fans have now taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Bournemouth striker and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

