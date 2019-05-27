West Ham fans react to links with Andre Gomes

West Ham are looking to sign the Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes this summer.
According to The Times, they have already submitted an £18m bid for the 25-year-old midfielder.
Gomes was on loan at Everton this past season and he managed to impress. He was very impressive against the Hammers earlier this year and his performance seems to have caught Pellegrini’s eye.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can agree on a deal now.
Gomes will be available this summer as he isn’t a key member of Barcelona’s first team plans. A permanent move to West Ham could be ideal for his career.
He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and West Ham are in desperate need of a creative central midfielder like him.
Gomes has already adapted to the English conditions and he should be able to make an immediate impact at West Ham if the transfer goes through.
Everton will be keen on signing the player permanently as well and it will be interesting to see where Gomes ends up this summer.
Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to the links with the Portuguese midfielder.
