West Ham fans react to Leeds target Rico Henry’s latest display

West Ham won 2-1 against Brentford in the pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Tomas Soucek were on target with a goal on either side of the break as West Ham continued their winning start in the pre-season.





However, it was Brentford’s left-back Rico Henry who made a strong impact during the game, and many Hammers fans want the player to be signed.

The 23-year-old is arguably one of the best left-backs in the Championship, and the Hammers are reportedly interested in signing him.

In the first half, Henry moved forward into the box and clipped a cross from which Marcus Forss found the back of the net.

Here are some of the selected tweets from the West Ham fans after the match:

Based on that shot, Henry has the makings of a West Ham signing. Make it happen. — James (@JameswhufcJones) August 29, 2020

Don’t let Henry leave without signing him @WestHam — Cal (@CallumPinner) August 29, 2020

Sign Henry right now — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) August 29, 2020

Rico Henry and Josh DaSilva needed at West Ham — Matthew ⚒ (@s0ucek28) August 29, 2020

Sign Rico Henry & Matty Cash and we will actually be a good team @westham — 🛠 (@WHUDaniel_) August 29, 2020

Competition from Leeds United

West Ham could face strong competition from Leeds and West Brom to secure the signing of Henry from Brentford.

Henry joined the Bees in 2016 and has been one of the key players for them.

He provided three assists in 49 league games for Brentford in 2019-20.

Leeds have Stuart Dallas and Barry Douglas as recognized left-backs, while Ezgjan Alioski and Leif Davies can play in the left-back position as well.

Therefore, chances are high that Marcelo Bielsa won’t move for a left-back this summer, which gives West Ham an upper hand in the race.