West Ham fans react to Javier Hernandez display vs Tottenham

1 November, 2018 English Premier League, West Ham


West Ham United were dumped out of the Carabao Cup after they lost 3-1 against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Not many Hammers players impressed on the night, but one player who has really disappointed was Javier Hernandez. The 30-year-old had a poor game, and was substituted just before the hour mark.

Some West Ham fans took to social networking site Twitter to vent their frustration after the Hammers’ defeat, and Hernandez received loads of criticism for his performance.

The Mexican striker has started only two Premier League games this season, and has managed one goal for the club in all competitions so far. He is really struggling for confidence, but many West Ham fans believe the time has come for the club to get rid of some of their high earners including Hernandez.

Son Heung-min scored twice for the visitors, while Fernando Llorente added another. Lucas Perez pulled one back for the home side, but it wasn’t enough.

With this result, the Hammers now have lost consecutive competitive matches against Spurs for the first time since February 2013.

