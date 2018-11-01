West Ham fans react to Javier Hernandez display vs Tottenham

West Ham United were dumped out of the Carabao Cup after they lost 3-1 against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.
Not many Hammers players impressed on the night, but one player who has really disappointed was Javier Hernandez. The 30-year-old had a poor game, and was substituted just before the hour mark.
Some West Ham fans took to social networking site Twitter to vent their frustration after the Hammers’ defeat, and Hernandez received loads of criticism for his performance.
Hernandez: £140k p/w
Antonio: £70k p/w
Ogbonna: £70k p/w
3 of the worst players at our club
Yet of one of our best and most consistent players is still stuck on £3k p/w
— West Ham News (@whufc_news) October 31, 2018
Hernandez ffs. Got to stop missing these chances.
— West Ham News (@whufc_news) October 31, 2018
Is Hernandez actually playing ffs? #WHUFC
— HM Iron (@TheHeadmaster1) October 31, 2018
Well neither Anderson Antonio or Hernandez should be anywhere near this squad so why not give Perez a chance https://t.co/TaeDifjg6a
— West Ham News (@whufc_news) October 31, 2018
Several dreadful performances out there. Time to give up on Hernandez, Antonio and Masuaku #whufc
— Aaron Stephens (@AaronPStephens) October 31, 2018
If Hernandez put as much effort into his game as he does shrugging his shoulders and waving his arms, he might start getting some praise. His body language is shit, I can’t see him improving any time soon.
— Rich ⚒ WHUFC ⚒🙅🏻♂️🇬🇧 (@ironsrichie) October 31, 2018
The Mexican striker has started only two Premier League games this season, and has managed one goal for the club in all competitions so far. He is really struggling for confidence, but many West Ham fans believe the time has come for the club to get rid of some of their high earners including Hernandez.
Son Heung-min scored twice for the visitors, while Fernando Llorente added another. Lucas Perez pulled one back for the home side, but it wasn’t enough.
With this result, the Hammers now have lost consecutive competitive matches against Spurs for the first time since February 2013.