West Ham fans react to Jarrod Bowen display vs Leicester

West Ham United picked up a thrilling 3-2 win over Leicester City in the Premier League yesterday.

Goals from Jesse Lingard and Jarrod Bowen were enough to earn the three points for David Moyes’ side.

The Hammers are now back in the top four and will fancy their chances of securing Champions League football for the next season.

The fans were delighted with some of the performances, with Bowen leading the way by stepping up when his side needed him.

The winger replaced the injured Michail Antonio and led the line well for the Hammers. The 24-year-old capped off an impressive performance with a goal and an assist.

Bowen has been quite impressive since his move to West Ham, and Moyes will be hoping that the winger can continue to perform at a high level until the end of the season.

It is unclear whether Antonio will return to action in the coming weeks. The Hammers lack depth up front, and they are relying on their attacking midfielders and wingers to do a job at the moment.

Some West Ham fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Bowen’s performance against the Foxes, and here is what they had to say.

Been class today Bowen 👏👏👏 — Adam Nunn #GSBOUT💙 (@adamhammer7261) April 11, 2021

Well done David Moyes and The Hammers. This team has been flying under David Moyes. Lingard, Bowen, Soucek, Dawson, the whole team have been amazing btw ⚒️ — Paul Gaf (@Gaf38713798Paul) April 11, 2021

Give that man the keys to the combine! 😂 😂 ⚒️❤️💙 #wearemassive — ⚒️❤️💙 Edgware Bubbles ❤️💙⚒️ (@KillerHeels_UK) April 11, 2021

Great game today worthy winner of MOTM — Tony skelton (@SkeltonTony) April 11, 2021

MOTM performance — ‘ (@whugeorgee) April 11, 2021

Brilliant performance — Ed ⚒️ (@Ed48297466) April 11, 2021

