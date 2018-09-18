West Ham fans react to Jack Wilshere’s injury blow

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere has been ruled out for six weeks with an injury.
Sky Sports have confirmed that the England midfielder has had an ankle surgery which will keep him out of action for the next few weeks.
BREAKING: West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere out for up to six weeks after undergoing ankle surgery, according to Sky sources. pic.twitter.com/v2SLdKFfyn
Wilshere joined the Hammers on a free transfer this summer but he is yet to make a valuable contribution.
The former Arsenal man is still getting to grips at his new club and this injury will be a big blow for him.
Wilshere’s career has been plagued with injuries so far and the West Ham fans aren’t too happy with the latest knock he has picked up.
Losing the England midfielder is a bit of blow for Pellegrini as well. He was their only creative central midfielder. With the likes of Lanzini injured, West Ham could use some creative players like Wilshere.
Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to Wilshere’s injury news on Twitter.
You can get the player out of Arsenal but you can’t get the Arsenal out of the player
weetabix legs
And this is why the gooners wanted rid…..
And so it begins.
West seem to have a knack in buying players that can’t string five consecutive games together.
Just as we all thought, short lived time on the pitch!!! Will you ever learn!!!!!
Injured again…who would of thought it???
