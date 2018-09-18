Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Jack Wilshere’s injury blow

18 September, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere has been ruled out for six weeks with an injury.

Sky Sports have confirmed that the England midfielder has had an ankle surgery which will keep him out of action for the next few weeks.

Wilshere joined the Hammers on a free transfer this summer but he is yet to make a valuable contribution.

The former Arsenal man is still getting to grips at his new club and this injury will be a big blow for him.

Wilshere’s career has been plagued with injuries so far and the West Ham fans aren’t too happy with the latest knock he has picked up.

Losing the England midfielder is a bit of blow for Pellegrini as well. He was their only creative central midfielder. With the likes of Lanzini injured, West Ham could use some creative players like Wilshere.

Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to Wilshere’s injury news on Twitter.

 

