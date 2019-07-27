West Ham fans react to Jack Wilshere display vs Fulham

West Ham fans are raving about Jack Wilshere’s latest performance against Fulham on social networking site Twitter after the Hammers won 1-0 on Saturday at Craven Cottage.
Manuel Lanzini marked his return to full fitness with a wonderful strike while newcomers Sebastien Haller and Pablo Fornals made their debuts after their respective moves from Eintracht Frankfurt and Villarreal.
However, it was former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere who caught the attention with a superb performance.
The 27-year-old who joined the Hammers last summer looked head and shoulders above the rest. He was simply in the middle of the park.
Wilshere is enjoying his pre-season outings with the Hammers, and he looks fitter and sharper.
West Ham fans have praised him heavily for his performance and rightly so. Here are some of the selected tweets:
2 things
1) Lanzini deserves to be amongst the highest earners at the club. Give him what he wants.
2) A fully fit Wilshere is our best player and the more he plays the more jarring it is Arsenal let him go for free
— chaz⚡ (@ChazzSM) July 27, 2019
I love Noble but Wilshere has been a level above everyone in preseason
— chaz⚡ (@ChazzSM) July 27, 2019
Wilshere looks so good, I really want him to stay fit…for us as fans & him too!
— Woody (@HammersFan02380) July 27, 2019
We keep him fit best player we have at the club
— ⚒ Leon ⚒ (@djleon1983) July 27, 2019
Thank god for that! Deserves a bit of luck that lad. He stays fit, he’ll be massive for us
— ⚒ Tommy 🏴 (@Tommy_Gunn86) July 27, 2019
Wilshere made only eight Premier League appearances last season as he struggled with injuries.
When fully fit, Wilshere is a joy to watch, and the Hammers fans will be hoping to see the best of him in the coming season.