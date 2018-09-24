Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Issa Diop’s display vs Chelsea

24 September, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham battled out an impressive draw against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Hammers could have won the game in the end but Andriy Yarmolenko missed a sitter from close range.

Manuel Pellegrini’s men seem to have turned a corner after their poor start to the season. The Londoners have picked up four points from their last two league games and they will be looking to build on this going forward.

One player who has impressed a lot is the new summer signing Issa Diop. The young center-back did brilliantly to deal with Hazard and Giroud yesterday.

Diop is still adjusting to the new club and the league and these performances are very encouraging. The West Ham fans will be hoping for more of the same in the upcoming games.

West Ham need to improve defensively if they want to finish in the top half and if Diop keeps performing at this level, they will certainly do a lot better at the back.

Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to their new signing’s performance against Chelsea.

 

