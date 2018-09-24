West Ham fans react to Issa Diop’s display vs Chelsea

West Ham battled out an impressive draw against Chelsea on Sunday.
The Hammers could have won the game in the end but Andriy Yarmolenko missed a sitter from close range.
Manuel Pellegrini’s men seem to have turned a corner after their poor start to the season. The Londoners have picked up four points from their last two league games and they will be looking to build on this going forward.
One player who has impressed a lot is the new summer signing Issa Diop. The young center-back did brilliantly to deal with Hazard and Giroud yesterday.
Diop is still adjusting to the new club and the league and these performances are very encouraging. The West Ham fans will be hoping for more of the same in the upcoming games.
West Ham need to improve defensively if they want to finish in the top half and if Diop keeps performing at this level, they will certainly do a lot better at the back.
Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to their new signing’s performance against Chelsea.
Issa Diop is an absolute beast by the way…showing exactly why we paid £25m for him. Massive future ⚒ pic.twitter.com/NBy0AjeJN2
— Wᴇsᴛ Hᴀᴍ Sᴏᴄɪᴀʟ (@WestHamSocial) September 23, 2018
Issa Diop vs Chelsea
2 blocks (more than any player on the pitch)
94.7% passing accuracy (higher than any WHU player) pic.twitter.com/pPzYP6X75m
— Ironwork Tours (@IronworkTours) September 24, 2018
If you dont believe Issa Diop is worth just over £120 million, I have all night to argue with you.
— J.O’B (@chanceig) September 23, 2018
Really good result in the end. It was important to get something on the board at home and the players defended superbly. Issa Diop could prove to be a great signing – he looks like he has it all #WHUCHE #COYI
— James Murray (@James_Murray93) September 23, 2018
Issa Diop and Declan Rice we’re both superb. 19 and 21 years old #WHUCHE
— Connor Archie Bird (@ConnorBirdd) September 23, 2018
Diop solid, Balbuena has me nervous at times but I think give it time and they’ll be a solid pairing
— James pearce (@JamesP98WHU) September 23, 2018
Diop is class and will only improve. Balbuena gets me nervous at times but once Reid is back will be a brilliant sub
— gekyume (@_liltrick) September 23, 2018
Issa diop proves himself again
— 🇯🇲 🌍🏆 2022 (@NickChung876) September 23, 2018
Just a reminder that Issa Diop is 21. Twenty. One.
— pǝʞnlɟ (@Fluuked) September 23, 2018