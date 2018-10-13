West Ham fans react to Gary Cahill transfer link

West Ham fans are left divided in their opinion on social networking site Twitter as to whether the Hammers should sign Gary Cahill from Chelsea in the January transfer window or not.
According to reports from The Mirror, the Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini is looking to bolster his defence in January, and is considering making a move for the Chelsea defender.
The 32-year-old vastly experienced defender is a two time Premier League winner with the Blues. He joined the club in 2012 from Bolton and has made over 280 appearances in all competitions.
Cahill has represented the England national team 61 times. His wealth of experience could be handy but doubts remain about whether he has what it takes to perform at the top level especially with age creeping up.
The report claims that the Hammers boss has the support of the board about making new signings in January, and could look to sign Cahill who has struggled under the Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.
He is out of contract next summer and has suggested he is open to listening to offers in January.
The majority of the West Ham fans believe that the club should not approach him, while there are others who feel his experience could be handy for Pellegrini’s side.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Good defender I’d take that
— West Ham Ses (@SFWESTHAMUTD) October 12, 2018
Gary Cahill has been linked with a move to us tonight.
I think I speak for a large majority of people when I do the polite thing and just say no thank you.
— West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) October 12, 2018
I’d rather have Gary glitter
— liam (@noblecoyi) October 12, 2018
No need. Diop, Balbuena, Reid, Ogbonna……even Rice. Always thought Cahill overrated. Chelsea sc*m!
— Martin Brooks (@Brooksie1966) October 12, 2018
good experience and a leader but would he move Balbuena & diop out of the team not too sure
— barrie senior (@barritelli) October 12, 2018
…….Plus we would pay him 100k, pay @_DeclanRice £30-40k & all problems solved, future captain right there, hopefully for ⚒ & 🏴
— Ricky Forrest (@rickwhufc) October 12, 2018
No thanks
— Steve Mothersole (@SteveMothersole) October 12, 2018
He can still do a job I would take him
— Scott Russell (@Russell19731) October 12, 2018
I’d defo take him, but not at the expense of Rice’s contract!
— Peadar MacÍomhair (@bigpete1974) October 12, 2018
Would be a good signing. Has won big trophies, he’s experienced and would be a good mentor for Diop.
— Jamie Norwood (@JimboNorwood) October 12, 2018
I think he is available for a favourable price and with his experience he can be of importance
— Brian Makahamadze (@BrianMakahamad1) October 13, 2018