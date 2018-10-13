Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Gary Cahill transfer link

West Ham fans react to Gary Cahill transfer link

13 October, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham fans are left divided in their opinion on social networking site Twitter as to whether the Hammers should sign Gary Cahill from Chelsea in the January transfer window or not.

According to reports from The Mirror, the Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini is looking to bolster his defence in January, and is considering making a move for the Chelsea defender.

The 32-year-old vastly experienced defender is a two time Premier League winner with the Blues. He joined the club in 2012 from Bolton and has made over 280 appearances in all competitions.

Cahill has represented the England national team 61 times. His wealth of experience could be handy but doubts remain about whether he has what it takes to perform at the top level especially with age creeping up.

The report claims that the Hammers boss has the support of the board about making new signings in January, and could look to sign Cahill who has struggled under the Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

He is out of contract next summer and has suggested he is open to listening to offers in January.

The majority of the West Ham fans believe that the club should not approach him, while there are others who feel his experience could be handy for Pellegrini’s side.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Everton forward Fraser Hornby posts message on Twitter after undergoing operation
Harry Kane showers praise on Jadon Sancho

About The Author

saikat

European Football Analyst working for Soccerlens. Can find me on twitter @saikatm87