West Ham fans react to Felipe Anderson display vs Tottenham

West Ham suffered a 1-0 defeat against London rivals Tottenham on Saturday at the London stadium, and in the process have lost back to back Premier League games.
Eric Lamela scored the only goal of the match, while Hugo Lloris was outstanding for Spurs as Mauricio Pochettino’s side claimed fourth successive Premier League victory.
There were many under performers for West Ham during the game, but one player who has really frustrated was Felipe Anderson.
The 25-year-old joined the Hammers in the summer transfer window from Lazio for a club record fee of £36m. He has shown his brilliance in flashes, but was surprisingly poor against Spurs.
Many West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment in the Brazilian’s display, with some claiming he was the worst player on the pitch.
Manuel Pellegrini took him off in the 57th minute and replaced him with Javier Hernandez. Here are some of the reactions from West Ham fans on Twitter:
Felipe Anderson £42m. Worst 55 mins I’ve ever seen in a PL match today 🙈
— Boggo (@Boggo1) October 20, 2018
Issa Diop by far & away our best player on the pitch today. Felipe Anderson by far the worst. Missed Obiang massively in the middle too.
— Jack Lebeau (@JackLebeau66) October 20, 2018
Felipe Anderson needs to pull his finger out his ass, worst player on the pitch
— Tyler Lingwood (@TylerLingwood) October 20, 2018
Felipe Anderson is putting in one of the worst performances I’ve ever seen in a top flight game. He can’t do anything right.
— Bob (@Robbie_OR) October 20, 2018
Just wanna say something on the abuse towards Felipe Anderson.
Yes, he was absolutely awful yesterday. However, why is everyone so quick to jump on him when he does something wrong? Yet when someone else who is more of a fan favourite does wrong, no one seems to bat an eyelid.
— West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) October 21, 2018
After today’s performance, I’m very worried that it might be goodnight Felipe Anderson. Three corners that didn’t clear the first man…. oh, and, while I’m here, could I put a quick word in to support a People’s Vote? Thanks so much!
— Peter Hemington (@lilaccruiser) October 20, 2018
West Ham will be looking to bounce back when they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium next Saturday.