West Ham fans react to Felipe Anderson display vs Tottenham

21 October, 2018 English Premier League, West Ham


West Ham suffered a 1-0 defeat against London rivals Tottenham on Saturday at the London stadium, and in the process have lost back to back Premier League games.

Eric Lamela scored the only goal of the match, while Hugo Lloris was outstanding for Spurs as Mauricio Pochettino’s side claimed fourth successive Premier League victory.

There were many under performers for West Ham during the game, but one player who has really frustrated was Felipe Anderson.

The 25-year-old joined the Hammers in the summer transfer window from Lazio for a club record fee of £36m. He has shown his brilliance in flashes, but was surprisingly poor against Spurs.

Many West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment in the Brazilian’s display, with some claiming he was the worst player on the pitch.

Manuel Pellegrini took him off in the 57th minute and replaced him with Javier Hernandez. Here are some of the reactions from West Ham fans on Twitter:

West Ham will be looking to bounce back when they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium next Saturday.

