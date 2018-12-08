West Ham fans react to Felipe Anderson display vs Crystal Palace

West Ham came from behind to secure all three points against London rivals Crystal Palace at the London stadium on Saturday.
The Hammers won 3-2 against Roy Hodgson’s side and jumped to the top half of the table for the first time this season.
After a dismal start to the season where the Hammers lost their opening four games, Pellegrini has turned it around. They now have won three back to back Premier League games, something they have done for the first time since 2016.
James McArthur scored within the opening ten minutes to put Palace ahead. After the break, the Hammers moved into another gear, and quickly restored parity through Robert Snodgrass, who scored from 20 yards out.
Javier Hernandez put the Hammers in front in the 62nd minute before Felipe Anderson scored his sixth goal of the campaign with a fantastic finish from 20 yards out.
Anderson, the record summer signing, struggled initially at his new club, but he is now showing why he is so highly rated. He was arguably one of the best players on the pitch against Palace, and the Hammers fans are drooling over his sensational goal.
Anderson is proving world class now, what a half for West Ham palace really haven’t turned up
— Ryan Barnard (@RyanBarnard15) December 8, 2018
Anderson is unreal, my guy
— ⚒Rishi⚒ (@Rishi250694) December 8, 2018
Felipe Anderson is a mad bargain, what a GOAL!
— 90’s Rebel (@ajinuhisam) December 8, 2018
@ExWHUemployee @costahammer @davewalkersdcc Declan Rice and Anderson were absolutely outstanding today!
— Richard Knott (@RichardKnott2) December 8, 2018
£40m. I for one raised my eyebrows at this price but my god how has he lived up to it. Already worth double. What a player ⚒💙💜 pic.twitter.com/PMHmNHrOPf
— West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) December 8, 2018
Is Anderson better than Neymar? Yes, yes and yes again.
— West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) December 8, 2018