West Ham fans react to Felipe Anderson display vs Crystal Palace

8 December, 2018 Crystal Palace, English Premier League, West Ham


West Ham came from behind to secure all three points against London rivals Crystal Palace at the London stadium on Saturday.

The Hammers won 3-2 against Roy Hodgson’s side and jumped to the top half of the table for the first time this season.

After a dismal start to the season where the Hammers lost their opening four games, Pellegrini has turned it around. They now have won three back to back Premier League games, something they have done for the first time since 2016.

James McArthur scored within the opening ten minutes to put Palace ahead. After the break, the Hammers moved into another gear, and quickly restored parity through Robert Snodgrass, who scored from 20 yards out.

Javier Hernandez put the Hammers in front in the 62nd minute before Felipe Anderson scored his sixth goal of the campaign with a fantastic finish from 20 yards out.

Anderson, the record summer signing, struggled initially at his new club, but he is now showing why he is so highly rated. He was arguably one of the best players on the pitch against Palace, and the Hammers fans are drooling over his sensational goal.

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com