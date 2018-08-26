West Ham fans react to Felipe Anderson display vs Arsenal

West Ham suffered their third defeat in a row after they lost 3-1 against Arsenal in the London derby clash at the Emirates on Saturday.
Despite the defeat, West Ham fans can take great heart from the performance. Manuel Pellegrini said after the match that he was pleased with the performance from his players.
One player who particularly impressed was Felipe Anderson – the club’s record signing. The Brazilian struggled to make an impact in the opening two matches, but he looked sharper against the Gunners.
Along with his brilliant touches and flicks, he was lively and a constant threat throughout the match. Comfortable with the ball on his feet, he gave Bellerin a torrid time in the middle, and his super break lead to Arnautovic’s opener in the first half.
The 25-year-old was head and shoulders above the rest, and the Hammers fans were absolutely delighted with his performance. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Some of Fabianskis saves are top draw , really happy we signed him so impressed especially the low reactions , also glad fans are starting to realise Anderson is class. Wolves is a MUST win though, we have to know our best team now ⚒ COYI @WestHamUtd #coyi
I thought we were Great and created some really excellent chances on another day we’d have scored 3/4 . Buzzing for Anderson , thought he was great today . Onwards and upwards #coyi
Anderson looked lively, starting to see his pace now. Snodgrass, Sanchez did well. Score flattered The Arse™ today. We should have been 4 up at half-time. COYI
Felipe Anderson was excellent today. There is hope #coyi #MOTD
Unlucky today performance much better a lot of positives Anderson looks some player! #coyi
Anderson is a top class player, and he showed glimpses of his vast potential against the Gunners. He is still settling in at his new club, and can only get better as the season progresses.