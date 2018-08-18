Blog Competitions English Premier League West Ham fans react to Felipe Anderson display on Twitter

18 August, 2018 English Premier League, West Ham


West Ham suffered back to back defeats in the Premier League under Manuel Pellegrini after the Hammers lost 2-1 against AFC Bournemouth at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The Hammers suffered a 4-0 defeat away to Anfield against Liverpool in their opening match, and endured yet another frustrating afternoon, this time at their home turf.

Marko Arnautovic gave the Hammers the lead in the 33rd minute when he scored from the spot. However, the intensity dropped in the second half, and Bournemouth scored twice in just six minutes to snatch the tie.

There were so many average performers in the match, and one of them was the club’s record signing Felipe Anderson. Although the former Lazio winger made some excellent reverse balls to Javier Hernandez and Arnautovic, he didn’t do enough to excite the Hammers fans.

West Ham fans took to social networking site twitter to express their reactions after a poor performance from the home side, and particularly from Anderson.

The 25-year-old joined in the summer transfer window on a big money transfer fee and so far hasn’t done enough to justify his hefty price tag.

However, it was a decent home debut and he showed sparks of brilliance. West Hams can expect far better performances from him in the coming weeks.

