West Ham fans react to Fabian Balbuena’s display vs Watford

24 December, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham crashed to a 2-0 defeat at home to Watford over the weekend.

Manuel Pellegrini will be very disappointed with his side’s start to the season.

The Hammers spent a lot of money in the summer and the fans expected them to do a lot better.

On paper, West Ham are a better side than the Hornets and a 2-0 defeat at home is simply unacceptable.

The fans were not pleased with their side’s defensive display. New signing Fabian Balbuena was quite disappointing in particular.

The centre back gave away a penalty in the first half and Troy Deeney converted from the spot. He brought down Ricardo Pereyra on the 30th minute.

Balbuena has been quite impressive since his arrival and he will be desperate to make amends in the next game. It will be interesting to see how he responds now.

West Ham fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Fabian Balbuena’s performance against Watford and here are some of the reactions.

