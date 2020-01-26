Blog Competitions English Premier League West Ham fans react to Carlos Sanchez display vs West Brom

26 January, 2020 English Premier League, West Ham

West Ham were knocked out of the FA Cup on Saturday after they lost 1-0 against Championship outfit West Brom at the London Stadium.

David Moyes made three substitutions at half time, and probably many things were said at the break, and yet there was hardly any improvement.

One of the players who came under strong criticism from the Hammers fans on Twitter was Carlos Sanchez. The 33-year-old produced a shocking performance and was nowhere near any acceptable level.

He was awful and was at fault for the West Brom goal. His distribution was poor and all over the place, and such a performance is another timely reminder that Moyes needs to sign a midfielder before the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of the best reactions from the West Ham fans on Twitter:

West Ham have now gone four games without a win, losing three of them.

Sanchez joined the Hammers in 2018 but has struggled badly with his injuries. He made only eight appearances in all competitions last season, and has played only six Premier League games this term.

