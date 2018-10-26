West Ham fans react to Dimitri Payet’s goal against Lazio

Former West Ham United midfielder Dimitri Payet saw his side Olympique Marseille suffer a 3-1 loss at the hands of Lazio in the Europa League on Thursday night.
The French side are all but out of the competition after managing to pick up just a point in their opening three group games, but the midfielder still had a moment of brilliance against the Italians that reminded everyone of his quality.
With the scores at 2-0 and just four minutes left to play, Payet curled in one of his trademark freekicks, but it was too little, too late, and the visitors compounded Marseille’s woes by restoring their two-goal lead at the death.
Nevertheless, West Ham fans on Twitter couldn’t help but reminisce when they saw the clip of the France international’s goal, and this is how some of them reacted.
Just when you forgot about him he then reminds you off what he can do and what we miss thanks
— mark weir (@hammer_upton) October 26, 2018
We deffo miss those……
— Ⓟⓗⓘⓛⓘⓟ 父 Ⓦⓘⓛⓚⓘⓝⓢⓞⓝ 父 (@PW57WHU) October 26, 2018
And since then…. only one goal has been scored from a free kick… Lanzini 😢
— Gary Jay ⚒ (@MrGaryJay) October 26, 2018
He would've been hero worshipped if he'd stayed.
— David Mel Patten (@PattenMel1) October 26, 2018
world class
— Sofi (@Irons_66) October 26, 2018
Top 6 if we still had him 🤔
— pokermush (@pokermush) October 26, 2018
😢…ah he could have been an absolute legend for us!… what a shame!!
— costahammer (@costahammer) October 26, 2018
Miss him
— David Hammer (@Dave49Hammer) October 26, 2018
Without a doubt, West Ham miss Payet, his set-pieces and sublime freekick goals, and the club haven’t really been very dangerous on the dead balls since he left.
The Frenchman led his side to the Europa League finals last year, only to pick up an injury that ruled him out of the summer World Cup.
The 31-year-old Payet left the Hammers in January 2017 after just one and half year at the club, and despite emerging as the club’s player of the year in 2015-16 having played his way into the PFA Team of the Year following a spectacular campaign, forcing an exit and leaving the club in controversial circumstances saw him lose the love of the fans.